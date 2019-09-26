Terrence Howard Receives Star on Walk of Fame

Empire star Terrence Howard is being honored in Hollywood this week by getting his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The star sits right next to Empire co-star Taraji P. Henson’s.

Howard got his start in the movie Crash. He’s since starred in other films like Lee Daniels, The Butler, and The Best Man.

His role in Hustle and Flow earned him an Oscar nomination.

Howard’s wife and children were on hand for the ceremony and had a chance to hear the star address the crowd.

