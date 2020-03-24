Terre Haute Woman Steals Ambulance; Sent to Hospital for Self-Inflicted Wound

Authorities say a 25-year-old Terre Haute woman allegedly stole an ambulance from a Terre Haute hospital Monday night.

Police in Sullivan County later spotted the ambulance and attempted to stop it, but the female driver failed to stop and continued to travel south on US 41 at a high rate of speed.

Authorities say the driver entered Knox County and struck stop sticks causing her to lose control. The ambulance left the roadway and came to a final rest in a field near the Melon Patch on U.S. 41.

The driver had a self-inflicted knife wound to her arm and a tourniquet was used to stop the bleeding. Authorities say the driver was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes where she is currently being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Terre Haute Police are investigating the theft and say criminal charges are pending.

