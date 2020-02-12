Terre Haute Woman Discovers Nine Puppies at Park

A Terre Haute mother following her instincts made an adorable discovery.

Nearly three weeks ago, the woman had just left work when she saw a dog that led her a litter of puppies.

She found them buried in mulch next to a slide at a local park.

The puppies were only outside for one day before being found – but now, the Terre Haute Humane Society has nine new residents.

If you’re wondering when can you take one of these babies home, the little ones are not able to go to their forever homes just yet.

“We are not accepting any applications on them until they are available, which will be the day after they are spayed and neutered. That will be sometime in the first or second week of March, so they will just need to keep an eye on our website,” Sarah Valentine of the Terre Haute Humaine Society said.

Since being brought in, the puppies have been introduced to toys and playtime.

They’ve also gotten microchipped and have had some of their vaccinations.

Though these dogs are not yet up for adoption, if you’re interested in adopting a dog from the Terre Haute Humane Society, click here.

