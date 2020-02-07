Terre Haute Teen Earns High School Diploma in Vigo County Juvenile Center

A Terre Haute teen has turned his life around in a big way.

On Wednesday, the Vigo County Juvenile Center held a graduation ceremony where one person earned their diploma.

Authorities say this is the first ceremony in a long time, and that the graduate accomplished it “all on his own”.

They hope programs like this will help people from becoming repeat offenders, and that others will learn from this teens example.

“Our job is to provide those tools, to provide those programs that help these kids that have gone astray and set them back the right way and he’s a model for these other kids. Hopefully, they can do the same thing and not come back here,” Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said.

Officials say they hope to hold more ceremonies like this in the near future.

