Terre Haute, Indiana Man in Custody After Officer-Involved Shooting

Around 12:00 a.m. on Friday, March 6, Terre Haute Police Department (THPD) officers were conducting a traffic stop at 6270 Wabash Avenue.

Shortly after making contact with the driver and passenger in the vehicle, police say that a physical altercation quickly ensued with the passenger of the vehicle, who displayed a firearm and refused to release it.

It was at that point that two officers then discharged their service weapons, resulting in the subject being struck and injured.

The subject, who was identified as 37-year-old Jeremy R. Ross of Terre Haute, Indiana, was subsequently transported to Regional Hospital in Terre Haute, with non-life threatening injuries

After being released from Regional Hospital in Terre Haute, Ross was taken into custody by ISP and transported to the Vigo County Jail where he is now incarcerated and being held on a $100,000.00 bond with no 10% allowed.

All Terre Haute Police officers involved in this incident have been placed on administrative leave, which is customary in police-involved shootings.

This is an active and ongoing ISP investigation, with no further information available to be released at this time.

Upon completion of their investigation, ISP Detectives will submit a full report of the incident to the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office for review and determination of charges filed.

