Terre Haute Man Arrested for DUI, Unlicensed Handgun Possession
A Terre Haute man is being held without bond after police say he was driving under the influence while in possession of a handgun without a valid license.
On Sunday, Feb 9, around 2:10 a.m., Trooper William Clark of the Indiana State Police (ISP) was patrolling near Wabash Avenue and 9th Street when he stopped a passenger car for exceeding the posted speed limit.
The driver of the car was identified as Aaron D. McDaniel, 26, of Terre Haute, Indiana. Suspicious activity was detected and a search of the vehicle was conducted.
While conducting the search, Trooper Clark located marijuana and a handgun that was in McDaniel’s possession. A records check revealed that McDaniel did not possess a valid handgun license.
After displaying signs of impairment, a field sobriety test was requested but refused by McDaniel, who also refused to submit to a certified chemical test.
Aaron D. McDaniel was arrested and transported to the Vigo County Jail where he faces the following charges:
- Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person (refusal), Class A Misdemeanor
- Operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II substance (refusal), Class C Misdemeanor
- Possession of marijuana (with prior conviction), Class 6 Felony
- Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Class 6 Felony
- Carrying a handgun without a license, Class A Misdemeanor
McDaniel is currently being held in the Vigo County Jail without bond.
Putnamville State Troopers Brad Fyfe, Daniel VanDuyn and Athan Lamson assisted in the investigation.