Terre Haute Man Arrested for DUI, Unlicensed Handgun Possession

Photo: ISP

A Terre Haute man is being held without bond after police say he was driving under the influence while in possession of a handgun without a valid license.

On Sunday, Feb 9, around 2:10 a.m., Trooper William Clark of the Indiana State Police (ISP) was patrolling near Wabash Avenue and 9th Street when he stopped a passenger car for exceeding the posted speed limit.

The driver of the car was identified as Aaron D. McDaniel, 26, of Terre Haute, Indiana. Suspicious activity was detected and a search of the vehicle was conducted.

While conducting the search, Trooper Clark located marijuana and a handgun that was in McDaniel’s possession. A records check revealed that McDaniel did not possess a valid handgun license.

Handgun, marijuana located by ISP Trooper Clark. (Photo / ISP)

After displaying signs of impairment, a field sobriety test was requested but refused by McDaniel, who also refused to submit to a certified chemical test.

Aaron D. McDaniel was arrested and transported to the Vigo County Jail where he faces the following charges:

  • Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person (refusal), Class A Misdemeanor
  • Operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II substance (refusal), Class C Misdemeanor
  • Possession of marijuana (with prior conviction), Class 6 Felony
  • Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Class 6 Felony
  • Carrying a handgun without a license, Class A Misdemeanor

McDaniel is currently being held in the Vigo County Jail without bond.

Putnamville State Troopers Brad Fyfe, Daniel VanDuyn and Athan Lamson assisted in the investigation.

