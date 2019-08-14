Tennyson Water Customers Under Boil Advisory

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is requesting that some residents of Tennyson, Indiana bring their water to a boil before using.

The precautionary boil advisory has been issued for the following locations: Davidson Road, Mount Pleasant Road, Chinn Road, Stone Road, Dale Road and Beardsley Road

It is recommended that all cooking and drinking water be brought to a complete boil for five minutes before using.

Water customers are advised to conserve water until the water issue is resolved.

If you have any questions concerning the drinking water problem, please contact your water department at 812-567-8816

