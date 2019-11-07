Tennessee Man Arrested on Multiple Battery Charges

A Tennessee man is in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a number of charges. Clarence Smith is facing three counts of battery after police were called to the 1400 block of Parrett Street for an assault.

On the way, police say that they spotted a man near Riverside Drive and Taylor Avenue acting suspiciously that man was later identified as Smith.

Two victims told police that Smith was helping them move before attacking them by with a chair and punching them.

He is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

