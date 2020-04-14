Ten Tri-State Students Awarded $5,000 Scholarships by ETFCU

On Tuesday, Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union (ETFCU) announced the 10 recipients of its $5,000 Ted Hitch Scholarships.

According to ETFCU, each student will receive $5,000 toward freshman year expenses at whichever university they’ll be attending. ETFCU says the recipients were chosen by an independent panel from a pool of more than 100 applicants.

2020 Ted Hitch Scholarship Recipients and Their College Plans:

Luke Browning : Castle High School, Purdue University, Engineering

Christina Butler : FJ Reitz High School, undecided, Biology / Human Biology in Pre-Med

Mykayla Couchenour : South Knox High School, Vanderbilt University, American Studies

Lucia Dahlquist : Castle High School, Indiana University or the University of Southern Indiana, German and English Literature for Secondary Education

Emma Goebel : North Posey High School, Purdue University, Biomedical Engineering in Pre-Med

Carson Herrell : Harrison High School, Purdue University, Aerospace or Mechanical Engineering

Trenner Jones : North High School, Vanderbilt University or Purdue University, Engineering

Klemmer Nicodemus : Ohio County High School, University of Louisville, Chemical Engineering or Environmental Engineering

Abraham Stone : South Spencer High School, Indiana University, Marketing / Fashion Design

Jordan Yates : Tecumseh High School, University of Louisville, Biology for Pre-Med

The Ted Hitch Scholarships are named in honor of Theodore “Ted” Hitch Jr., a longtime mathematics teacher at Bosse High School who championed education.

Hitch served as manager/CEO of ETFCU for 28 years, from 1961-1989. He passed away in 2016.

Since the scholarships’ implementation in 1993, ETFCU has awarded more than $620,000 to 240 recipients. The award began with five $1,000 scholarships, increased to ten $2,000 scholarships in 2005, and increased again to ten $5,000 scholarships in 2015.

To be eligible, either the applicant or the applicant’s parents/guardians must be a member of ETFCU.

Applications are expected to have a minimum 3.75 unweighted grade point average on a 4.0 grading scale, and the rigorous process includes submission of SAT and/or ACT testing scores, financial need, letters of reference, extracurricular activities, and an essay.

