There will be a temporary river closure at the Newburgh Locks and Dam on the Ohio River.

The closure will be implemented on Thursday, August 1st for seven hours from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. to allow the Corps of Engineers Heavy Capacity Fleet to perform dive inspections of the miter gates.

Dive inspections are routine activities on this project, necessary to monitor the condition of the underwater structures.

