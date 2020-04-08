Temporary Program Allows Food Trucks to Serve Commercial Truck Drivers at Highway Rest Areas

On Thursday, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced the launch of a temporary program, allowing licensed food trucks to operate at rest area locations on Indiana interstate highways to provide food and beverage options for commercial truck drivers and motorists engaged in essential travel during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The program will provide much-needed services for truck drivers, many of whom are reporting limited availability of food and beverage options near highways across the country, due to restaurants and other businesses reducing services and hours of operation as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

INDOT Will Issue Two Permits for Food Trucks to Operate Between the Hours of 7:00 AM and 7:00 PM Each Day on a First-Come, First-Served Basis for Each of the Following Rest Area Locations.

Permits will be valid until canceled by INDOT or once the national federal emergency status is lifted.

Interested applicants should review the “Indiana Rest Area and Welcome Center Temporary Permit Application for Food Truck Service” document available at https://www.in.gov/indot/restareas.htm or INDOT’s COVID-19 response webpage at https://www.in.gov/indot/4037.htm.

INDOT says only complete applications will be considered.

All Submitted Applications Must Include:

1) Proof of a current liability insurance policy;

2) A valid operating registration, license or permit from the Indiana State Department of Health, a local health department, or other valid issuing authority as required under IC 16-42-1-6 and 410 IAC 7-24-107; and

3) Proof of Registration and good standing with the Office of the Indiana Secretary of State.

Submit completed applications by email to INDOTFoodTruckRequest@indot.in.gov.

Applications are being accepted immediately.

