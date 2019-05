Governor Matt Bevin has appointed Edward Wayne West as the temporary Judge-Executive of McLean County.

West is a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University with a degree in Police Administration. 44News is told West served as a correctional officer, highway safety coordinator, and as a field representative for U.S. Congressman Ed Whitfield from 2001 to 2016. Additionally, he is an agriculturalist and has managed his family’s farm since 1989.

West will serve until the November 2019 general election.

Comments

comments