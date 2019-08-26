Temporary Closure of U.S. 431 for Bridge Deck Repairs

There will be a temporary closure in McLean County as crews work to make repairs on the Cypress Creek Bridge.

Monday, the Kentucky Transporation Cabinet closed a section of U.S. 431 in southern McLean County due to a pothole on the bridge deck that requires immediate repairs.

This temporary closure is along U.S. 431 at mile point 0.794 just north of the Railroad Crossing between the McLean-Muhlenberg County Line and the Island community.

Weather permitting, U.S. 431 is expected to remain closed at this site for about two to four days to allow repairs.

Marked detours will follow KY 175, KY 81 and KY 85.

