Tell City Police say they have found a woman who went missing last week.

Hollie Anne Perry went missing from a Tell City Walmart on May 28th.

Police say she was found safe, but did not give details into where she was found.

Perry was last seen getting into the passenger’s seat of a dark dark colored convertible in the Walmart parking lot, leaving her car there.

Authorities in two starts were involved in the search.

