Tell City Police Seeking Public Help in Search for Missing Woman

A Tell City woman is missing, and the Tell City Police Department is requesting public assistance in locating her. The woman identified as Hollie Anne Perry is a 37-year-old white female with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She is approximately 5’ 4” tall and weighs approximately 131 pounds.

Perry was last seen in the early morning hours of May 28th in the parking lot of the Tell City Walmart, located at 730 East State Road 66.

Surveillance cameras, at approximately 2:09 a.m., showed Perry entering the passenger’s side of a dark dark colored convertible passenger car. Police say her car was also abandoned inside the parking lot of Walmart.

Authorities believe the passenger car could possibly be a Chrysler Sebring or similar make/model. Perry was visiting Indiana from her hometown of Blountsville, Alabama at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Perry can contact the TPD 812-547-7068 or dial 911 to reach the local authorities. Perry has been entered into a nationwide database as a missing person.

