Tell City Plus 8 Other Hoosier Communities Involved in Project Impact Main Street

A pilot program designed to study Main streets around the Hoosier State brought out dozens of people Wednesday night in Tell City, Indiana. Representatives from Ball State University researched community data on market strengths and weaknesses that could help bring more business to Main street in Tell City.

“Downtown has been seeming like it is growing a lot more lately which is great, and I love that we have building’s like this to do things in, The Depot,” says Tell City resident Taya Franchville.

More than 40 people including business owners, community representatives and stake holders attended the Project Impact Main Street discussion. Ball state representatives shared their research on Tell City demographics, growth trends, as well as a marketplace profile.

“We are also looking at sales, so particularly retail sales and how many establishments there are already existing, and where the gaps might be,” says Beth Neu Ball State University’s Public Policy and Engagement Director.

A walking tour gave them insight into Tell City, and now they are talking to the community to learn what improvements can be made to Main street.

“Bringing that data together for the leadership to analyze, and then use that to go forward in making downtown Tell City a better and stronger place to do business and to live, work and play,” says Neu.

“The people that take pride in their building and keeping the history alive that’s some of my favorite things,” says Franchville.

Community members shared their opinions on what they would like to see improve Main street.

“I wish that there was like a fine that was enforced, or something like if your fence is falling down, or your house paint is chipping just stuff like that. I think it would make the whole community look better,” says Franchville.

Hoosiers say they are hopeful to learn more about their city to hopefully bring in more people from all over Indiana.

“It’s halfway between Louisville and Evansville,” says Neu.

“It’s the biggest city in between those two cities, and it’s on the river here in southern Indiana so there is definitely a draw from the other counties surrounding Tell City.”

Ball State representatives will take the information gathered from Wednesday’s meeting, and make a report. That information could show more insight into what improvements are wanted on main street in Tell City.

