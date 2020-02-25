Tell City Man Charged in Drunken Crash That Killed Woman

A Tell City man was charged in the suspected drunk driving crash that occurred in December 2019 resulting in the death of a 51-year-old woman.

Authorities were dispatched December 28 to a crash on State Road 37 near the Morgan Ridge turnoff. Upon arrival, it was learned that 29-year-old Jason Brownlee was driving a white Pontiac south on SR 37. Deputies say Brownlee went left of the center line and collided head-on with a vehicle driven by Sharon James who was traveling north.

Both drivers were treated on scene and then transported to Owensboro Regional Health.

The next day, James passed away at the University of Louisville Hospital from injuries sustained in the crash.

On February 25, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Brownlee. Authorities located Brownlee at his Tell City home. He was taken into custody and transported to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.

Brownlee was charged with causing death when operating a motor vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more, causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and reckless homicide.

There is no bond for Brownlee at this time.

