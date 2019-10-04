TeenTober at the Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Libraries



The Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Libraries is celebrating the first TeenTober.

During the month of October, the libraries will highlight the resources that are available to teens.

The EVLP offers programs year-round to help students with high school curriculum, college-prep, and job-seeking.

They also have fun weekly programs like there Teen Gaming Days to give students something to do after school in a safe and supervised environment.

Here is a list of some of the TeenTober event:

1. TeenTober at EVPL North Park

-Tuesday, October 8, all-day

-Celebrate TeenTober at EVPL North Park with games and activities to help you find your next favorite book!

2. Teen Video Game Play at EVPL Central

-Wednesdays, 3:00 – 5:00 pm

-Go head-to-head with your peers on the Nintendo Wii and Switch. Featuring games like Mario Kart and Smash Brothers.

3. Creative Space at EVPL Red Bank

-Monday, October 21, 4:00 – 5:00 pm

-Create your own Harry Potter inspired wand.

-Registration required at evpl.org/events

4. Teen Time at EVPL North Park

-Wednesday, October 23, 3:30 – 4:30 pm

-Unwind from a day at school with a special activity just for teens!

5. Poetry Open Mic at EVPL Oaklyn

-Thursday, October 24, 6:00 – 7:00 pm

-Share your own poetry as well as hear from other local poets.

For more information visit the Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Library’s website.

