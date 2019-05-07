Teen’s Tragic Death Gives Life to Others

An Evansville teenager dies after playing the choking game, but within this tragedy brings new life to six others after his organs were donated.

It’s also bringing awareness to how dangerous the choking game is, and what parents need to know.

Mason Bogard passed away after he was taken to the hospital for playing the choking game. But what is the choking game? Why are kids playing it? And how can parents keep their kids safe?

“It’s not that common, but the risks is super high,” said YOUTH FIRST Vice President of Social Work and Program Davi Stein Kiley.

The choking game, pass out, knock out … different names for the same dangerous activity kids are trying.

“Kids engage in tying some sort of tie or ligature around their necks and try to hold their breath and to see how long they can keep that around their necks and not breathe,” said Stein-Kiley.

There are several reasons why kids might play the choking game.

“Some kids believe that they’ll get a feeling of euphoria or sort of an intense high by doing that,” said Stein-Kiley.

While for other kids, it’s about the game.

“There’s also sometimes a competition around it like – who might be able to hold their breath the longest before they pass out,” Stein-Kiley said.

Experts say challenges and games like this come and go on social media.

“Every so often kids will hear about it, and think it’s new, so they’ll try it, and they’ll think oh that’s a new way to get high and I won’t get in trouble for that and they’ll try it,” said Stein-Kiley.

Although kids might think it’s a game, Mason Bogard’s death proves, it’s very dangerous.

“The kids don’t know how far to push it, and then they might end up choking or losing their breath and you know the cause of death of this young man is very tragic,” Stein-Kiley added. It’s very hard for the community and his family.”

But with this tragedy comes awareness for families.

“It’s an opportunity for parents to say, ‘I love you, and absolutely don’t want to lose you in this sort of way, and here’s something that I know is dangerous and very risky for you,” said Stein-Kiley. “I want you to know about it, and I don’t want you to do that.”

Experts say, watching what your kids are doing on social media is also important, and if kids don’t feel comfortable talking to their parents about it, they can still speak up.

“Maybe they feel intimidated or threatened and feel like there’s a dare and they need to go out there and take part in that,” said xxx. “If they can’t talk to their parents, they should reach out to a trusted adult and talk with them.”

Youth first has several resources available for families about social media safety as well as grief counseling. Click on the links below to learn more.

