Teenager Honored After Fatal Weekend

A Tri-State community is coming together to remember the life of a teenager killed over the weekend.

“Happy Birthday and I love you,” says Keeshan Mcbaine, Jaiwaun’s mother.

Henderson Police say 18-year-old Japaris Baker is accused of murdering Jaiwaun Wadlington.

This comes after police say Baker shot Wadlington in the back of the head while attending an event at Thomason’s Banquet Hall.

Just days later, family and friends of Wadlington honoring his life at Bellmeade Park celebrating what would have been his 19th birthday.

“I just wish he was here to celebrate,” says Mcbaine. “It’s weird him not being here celebrating.”

However, Mcbaine is instead mourning the tragic death of her son.

“Jaiwaun was an outgoing young man and I mean he was funny. He loved hanging around with his friends and family. He had a sweet personality and he loved to joke around,” says Mcbaine. “I wanted to celebrate his birthday. I want everybody to remember his beautiful smile that everybody knows him by. So I want all his friends that he grew up with, you know hung with, went to school with just to come out here to celebrate.”

Police say Wadlington was shot in the back of the head Saturday morning.

“They were telling me something happened to my son and I didn’t want to believe it until I got to the scene,” says Mcbaine. “And I was like ‘I know you’re all lying. Nothing is wrong with my son’–until I had to identify him.”

Just days later his life is being remembered.

“He loved to rap. Always. Loved to rap,” says Mcbaine. “Like when you see him alone sitting by himself, if you notice he has earbuds in, he’s doing his music.”

As for Mcbaine, her message to others-

“You all need to learn today because this has to stop,” says Mcbaine. “It’s too many young men out here getting killed over dumb stuff and my son got killed just because he was breaking up a fight. It’s ridiculous. I’m tired of seeing parents burying their child. You know it’s hard for us. When are all these kids going to stop? When are you all going to stop?”

Jaiwaun’s funeral is set for Saturday.

