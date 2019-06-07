Teen to Be Tried as Adult in Whitesville Double Homicide

The person wanted in connection with a double homicide in Whitesville, Kentucky has been taken into custody. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old is facing charges of 2 counts of murder and one count of assault in the second degree.

This comes after the shooting deaths of Jasper Brown, 18, and Amarius Winstead, 16, at a house party on Crisp Road. A third victim Tyler Glover, 18, was also shot and taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital but is no longer listed as a patient there.

A warrant was issued for the 17-year-old suspect’s arrest on Wednesday. On Thursday, June 6th, the teen was taken into custody on Wembley Way in Owensboro.

Sheriff Keith Cain says, “Investigators obtained information indicating the juvenile may be at this residence-surveillance was subsequently established which resulted in the juvenile exiting the residence, get into a vehicle, as that vehicle left the area and was stopped where he wasn’t taken into custody without incident.”

Officials have been trying to figure out a motive and they say they may now have a better idea.

“We are aware of an altercation that took place some weeks prior to the shooting event between one of the deceased and the accused juvenile,” says Sheriff Cain.

The DCSO says the identity of the 17-year old will not be released until the case is transferred over to circuit court.

“It’s my understanding that in a case of this nature where a firearm was utilized-it’s a case that will automatically go. It’s just a matter of due process, but make no mistake about it, this individual will be tried as an adult,” says Cain.

As multiple agencies continue to seek answers officials say the community is now a safer place.

“It’s a tremendous relief for all of us, all of us in this community,” says Sheriff Cain.

The Sheriff’s Office also says there is a possibility that additional people could be charged in connection with this shooting.

