Teen Rescued After Falling From Cliff in Crawford County

A teen is recovering in the hospital after falling from a cliff in Crawford County.

Indiana Conservations Officers located the teen in Hoosier National Forest and through verbal contact, learned the teen had fallen 50-60 feet from the cliffs.

ICO believes the juvenile had left the area of his ATV and possibly traveled to Hoosier National Forest to explore caves.

Around 4 a.m. Monday, crews removed the juvenile from the area, and he was flown to the University of Louisville Hospital for a head, lower back and leg injuries.

Indiana Conservation Officers were assisted by the Indiana State Police, Crawford County Sheriff’s Department, Crawford County EMS, English Fire Department, Crawford County EMA, and the English Police Department.

