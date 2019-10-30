Teen Pleads Guilty to Murdering Pregnant Cheerleader

An Indiana teenager pleaded guilty to the murder of a high school cheerleader who was pregnant with his child.

Aaron Trejo, 17, pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement during a hearing on October 30th. He is charged with murder and feticide.

According to court records, Trejo stabbed 17-year-old Breana Rouhselang in the heart on December 8th, 2018. He placed her body in a black plastic bag and disposed of her body in a dumpster. He also threw her phone and knife in a river.

Trejo told police he got into an argument with Rouhselang about her pregnancy on the night of her death. She was six months pregnant and he was alleged to be the father.

He told police he was mad she waited too long to get an abortion.

He scheduled to be sentenced on January 7th, 2020.

