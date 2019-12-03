Teen Killed During Gun Deal, Shooter Not Charged

Police say an Evansville teen was shot and killed after pulling out his gun first. The shooting happened Monday at 10:45 p.m. in the 2200 block of North Fulton Avenue.

Officers learned that 18-year-old DeAndre Ellington had met with several people to sell a handgun. According to witnesses, Ellington pointed a handgun at the group and tried to rob them.

One of the intended victims was armed with a handgun and fired several times in response to Ellington’s actions. Ellington was struck by gunfire and was pronounced dead a short time after the incident.

The person who shot Ellington was interviewed by police. At this time, he has not been charged with a crime.

All the guns at the crime scene were collected by investigators.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call EPD or WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.

EPD statement on Monday night Fulton Ave Shooting- pic.twitter.com/DJQntzpSSw — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) December 3, 2019

