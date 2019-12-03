Teen Killed During Gun Deal, Shooter Not Charged
Police say an Evansville teen was shot and killed after pulling out his gun first. The shooting happened Monday at 10:45 p.m. in the 2200 block of North Fulton Avenue.
Officers learned that 18-year-old DeAndre Ellington had met with several people to sell a handgun. According to witnesses, Ellington pointed a handgun at the group and tried to rob them.
One of the intended victims was armed with a handgun and fired several times in response to Ellington’s actions. Ellington was struck by gunfire and was pronounced dead a short time after the incident.
The person who shot Ellington was interviewed by police. At this time, he has not been charged with a crime.
All the guns at the crime scene were collected by investigators.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call EPD or WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.
