Teen in Custody for Threats Against McLean County Schools

Investigators in McLean County taking action after a student makes a gutsy threat against his high school. On Tuesday, the Mclean County Schools reported that one student made statements that were threatening in nature.

School authorities immediately working to prevent any tragedy called the sheriff’s office to investigate the threat. Very few details are being released about what was said in the threat or who this student is.

Although we do know the student has been taken into custody as investigators dug deeper into this potential act of violence.

44News will bring you the latest information as it becomes available to us.

