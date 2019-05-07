Teen Accused of School Shooting Seeks Venue Change

The defense attorney for the teen accused of shooting and killing two classmates is asking for the trial to be moved away from Marshall County.

Defense Attorney Tom Griffiths says there are several reasons why the case should be tried somewhere else.

Police say Gabriel Parker was 17 years old and a sophomore at Marshall County High School when the fatal shooting happened. Preston Cope and Bailey Holt died, and more than a dozen other people were injured during the shooting in Jan. 2018.

The judge has until May 17 to decide.

Comments

comments