Ted Nugent to Perform at RiverPark Center in Owensboro on Aug. 12

American musician Ted Nugent is set to play at the RiverPark Center in Owensboro, Kentucky, on August 12.

This performance is a part of Ted Nugent’s ‘Best @#%! Tour Ever!’ tour, which currently has 16 performances booked across the United States.

Tickets for the show will go on sale starting Monday, Feb. 24 at 9:00 a.m.

The event will be open to all ages. Attendees of the event will be able to get inside as soon as 6:30 p.m. when doors open, but the performance is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Once sales begin, tickets for the show will be available on the RiverPark Center website.

Special VIP packages for the event can be found on the Ted Nugent website.

You can view all 16 dates and locations that the tour will cover by clicking here.

Comments

comments