Tecumseh Softball Ready to Make 1st Trip to State as 2A School

Tecumseh Softball has once again made it to the State title game. Joe Downs caught up with the Braves before they make their way to Purdue.

“It’s very competitive,” said Tecumseh Sophomore Regan Hight. “It’s really hard knowing you have to play your “A” game every time because you have a target on your back. Everybody wants a piece of Tecumseh softball.”

And that’s not just bragging, it’s a way of life for the Braves. Three state titles and a slew of runner-up finishes in one decade have brought Head Coach Gordon Wood’s squad to the pinnacle of Indiana High School softball. It also serves as the guiding light for the Braves successful feeder system.

“It fuels the fire of what we do up here,” said Tecumseh Head Coach Gordon Wood. “Little kids look at it and the parents that are coaching them. They want their kids to do that. I’ve heard that for years.”

However, the drive for a fourth state title almost was derailed a week ago. After Tecumseh freshman slugger Kaybree Oxley broke a scoreless deadlock with a solo home run in a tightly contested regional title game, their opponents staged a late rally to a 2-1 lead, putting the Braves on the ropes.

“At first it was very nerve-racking,” said Tecumseh Junior Camryn Boylls. “I did not know what was going to happen. I mean, anything can happen in a softball game, but we decided to stay up and keep working hard through that game.”

“Nobody in the dugout was nervous, said Hight. “We knew we had the brunt of our lineup coming up, and we were going to get some runs. So, it was nerve-racking for a couple seconds, but I knew we had it under control.”

“I was not worried in the Southridge game,” said Wood. “I know how their hitting has been this year. And I just told them they are going to have to get us out six times. We have beat a lot of teams that third time through. So, I was still pretty confident.

And that’s when that championship confidence shined through, as the Braves, bolstered by a second solo shot off the bat of Kaybree Oxley started off a four-run rally, which ultimately led to a 5-2 Tecumseh victory. Then on Saturday, the Braves saved the drama and simply crushed South Vermillion and Union County on their way to the Semi State crown.

“It’s like these kids have learned how to win. One of my old assistant coaches said you have to hate losing more than you love winning. And I’m telling you, this is right where this team’s at. They weren’t that way to start the year, but they are now.”

Now if you’re looking for evidence of just how great this dynasty here at Tecumseh softball is, you need to look no further than the Braves home park here in Lynnville. And of course, this squad wants to put their own imprint on the fence as well this weekend.

“It would be awesome,” said Boylls. “I’m very excited. We’re heading up their Friday to see the field ourselves.”

“It would mean a lot,” said Hight. “Gordon always tells a bunch of stories about his past state champ teams and his 2009 team he loves to brag on. So, maybe the 2019 team could be one he brags on too.”

The Braves square off against Bremen for the 2-A crown at Purdue’s Bittinger Stadium in West Lafayette this Saturday afternoon. First pitch is set for 12:30 central time.

