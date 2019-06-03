Tecumseh Baseball Ready for Semi-State Rematch

So far this postseason, the Tecumseh baseball team has outscored opponents 31 – 1. Now the Braves are ready to face the same opposition that eliminated them from the playoffs last year. Joe Downs has that story.

“Ever since last year, it’s all we’ve been thinking about.”

“Oh we’re extremely happy.”

“We wanted to get back to this position, and we are, so we have to make it count.”

Redemption. It’s been the mantra of this Tecumseh Braves baseball team, since coming within one strike of a state championship berth against a tough squad from University. And now they’ll get their chance this coming Saturday.

“There was definitely some conversation from when we started our workouts, that we wanted to get back to this place,” said head coach Ted Thompson. “There was a time that we focused on the fact that we lost to University and that’s exactly what we wanted to do, is to get back to have an opportunity to face them.”

However the road back hasn’t been a smooth one, as head coach Ted Thompson’s platoon had to overcome early season setbacks to build the momentum which has carried them to the doorstep of the 2-A state title game for the second year in a row.

“It’s been a roller coaster,” said Tecumseh Senior Stephen Mollinet. “We’ve been up and down. We started the season kind of slow. We lost three of our first four games, and we were kind of down. We came around and we finished strong in the season.”

“We have definitely evolved changed and evolved over the season. We have become a very good defensive team up the middle. So that’s really helped us overall. And then obviously our pitching has been really good for us, an any time, you’re going to go on a run like this you’re going to have to have good pitching,” said Thompson.

Now while most athletic teams like to think of themselves as ferocious, like lions, tigers or bears, this Tecumseh squad has embraced a much different spirit animal. The crane, which has come to represent what this team has been through, and also symbolize its, which is bend but don’t break. And like most baseball superstitions, this crane, which appears at every practice and baseball game, no one is quite sure of its origin.

“Honestly, I have no idea,” said Tecumseh Senior Spencer Buse. “I just came to practice one day, and it was in the dugout so I just went with it.”

“I think we pulled it out of the bed of one of our buddy’s trucks,” said Tecumseh Senior Woody Brucken. “Everybody looked at it, saw that it had some bumps and bruises on it, and that’s kind of how our team was. We had our own bumps, we had our own bruises. Just kind of shows that we can stand through all those things.”

