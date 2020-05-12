Local Tech Company Works to Detect COVID-19

A jaw-dropping discovery that COVID-19 can live on metal for at least two days according to scientists. Meaning those germs could be circulating through ventilation systems during that time.

One Tri-State tech company, called Hollison, has the technology they say the machine can detect these germs in the air.

“The way the unit works is that we get a liquid sample. So we pull the air through a water filter and that water is collected into a vial and then tested. It can be tested for anything right now. Obviously, we are focusing on COVID-19,” says Kevin Humphrey, CEO of Hollison. He says this could be the solution when it comes to preventing a coronavirus outbreak in offices, schools, jails, and other buildings with heavy traffic. “Early detection information is so important to determine the next steps.”

The Owensboro-based tech company believes if paired with the right testing equipment, you could find out if there’s a coronavirus in the air within minutes.

“There’s a lot of rapid test technologies coming online quickly through all of the efforts out of D.C. now,” says Humphrey. He has been in contact with United States Congressmen and rapid testing companies in Washington D.C. that are working to be able to detect COVID-19 among asymptomatic people.

“The reality is this can move forward fairly quickly,” says Humphrey.

The Bluegrass company’s goal is to help people have peace of mind.

“You never know. People don’t show symptoms and they can have it and you wouldn’t even know,” says Owensboro resident Crystal Kerns.

