Tearful Tri-State Families Reunite With Returning National Guard Soldiers

After almost a year away from loved ones, helping in the fight against ISIS in the Middle East, members of the Kentucky National Guard are back home in the Bluegrass State tonight.

All 170 members returned home safely, touching down in Owensboro.

They’re back on American ground right now after helping in the fight against terrorism, leaving for missions in Syria and Iraq last July before the Coronavirus pandemic swept the United States.

The National Guard soldiers rolled in in two waves today, from the sands of the Middle East back to Bluegrass soil.

“321 days. It’s been rough,” Angela Jones said through tears. “This is my daughter. I’m sorry. I’m so excited. I can’t even express it.”

Some of those families are coming together for the first time ever.

Like the family of Sergeant Jamison Goatee, whose baby was born while he was overseas.

“Absolutely breathtaking,” said his wife Mikayla Lee. “Because he’s got to hear Daddy’s voice. But for him to actually see Daddy in person is just amazing.”

Members of the 206 engineer battalion were assigned to support Operation Inherent Resolve, launched in 2014 with U.S. forces fighting the Islamic State.

But for those gathered here. They don’t just see soldiers.

They see families.

“It makes me so excited I can’t stand it. I don’t even know what to say. I’m so excited. Seeing her face. 321 days,” Angela added.

As for what’s next for these soldiers, many of them said they’re just eager to go back home.

