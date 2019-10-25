Teamsters Extend Picket Line Against Republic Services to Evansville

A workers strike that started in Massachusetts has now extend into the Tri-State.

Members of Teamsters Local 25 has added to a sanitation workers strike at Republic Services in Evansville. Over 70 Republic Services workers that are also members of the Teamsters have exercised their right to honor the picket line.

The strike started in Marshfield, Massachusetts on August 29th where, according to the Teamsters, Republic “refused to agree to a contract with a livable wage and affordable health care.”

Republic services eight communities in the area, including Evansville, Boonville, Princeton, and other communities in Gibson and Warrick Counties.

Teamsters represent over 7,000 Republic Services workers across the U.S.

