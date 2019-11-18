Teachers Prepare for Red for Ed Action Day

A national movement is making major waves right here in the Hoosier state as the Indiana State Teachers Association prepares for its largest rally.

More than 12 thousand people are expected to fill the south lawn of the Statehouse as teachers from around Indiana demand better pay. That also means more than a half-million students will be out of school tomorrow while teachers are marching on the Statehouse.

David Koewler, a teacher at North Posey High School says he’s planning to attend.

“Because I need to lead the way for future teachers,” says Koewler. “It is a very satisfying profession, but the satisfaction doesn’t pay the bills.”

One change they are hoping lawmakers factor into their legislative agenda is increasing teachers’ salaries.

“The state is sitting on a two billion dollar surplus and we would like some of that diverted to teacher compensation,” says Koewler.

Educators tell me it’s becoming difficult for schools to hire and maintain quality teachers.

“There are too many young teachers that enter education and they can’t pay their student loans, they can’t afford to replace their vehicles, and several years into their teaching career they are realizing they are not making any money and they leave their profession,” says Koewler.

Mount Vernon Schools are not losing for Red for Ed, but the principal at Marrs Elementary says this is the trend they are seeing too.

“The younger teachers, they need an incentive. They need to know that every year I come back, I make a little bit more and I’m building. When I get to this point I’ll be at this amount of money. Right now it’s not there,” says Marrs Elementary School Principal Greg DeWeese.

Educators are also calling on legislators to hold schools and teachers harmless from state test scores. These scores dropped significantly statewide when ILEARN was implemented in the spring, but these scores determine state letter grades.

“There’s simply too much testing,” says Koewler, “The teachers are forced to teach to the test and it’s all just about getting a high score on the test because it’s such a high stakes event.”

Teachers are also wanting the new professional development requirement to be repealed, another downfall now that many teachers have more than one job to get by.

“They want teachers to do an unpaid ‘externship’ to renew their teaching license and many teachers, they don’t have time to do this. They are busy working other jobs,” says Koewler.

Schools across Gibson, Posey, Vanderburgh, and Warrick counties will be doing an E-learning day, completing their school work online.

More than 500 teachers from Evansville, 50 teachers from North Gibson, and 20 from North Posey are expected to participate in the march.

