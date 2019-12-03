Teachers to Be Grand Marshals in Inauguration Parade

Andy Beshear, Kentucky’s governor-elect, has invited Kentucky educators to serve as grand marshals of his inauguration parade.

The parade will be held on Tuesday, December 10, in Frankfort. “I want to show my appreciation for our public educators, who work tirelessly every day to improve the lives of our children and lift up our communities,” Beshear said.

The theme of the parade is “Team Kentucky.” The Daviess County Public Schools district will send a delegation of five educators, including two of its 2019-2020 Teachers of the Year and three representatives of the Daviess County – Kentucky Education Association (DC-KEA).

DCPS will be represented by Allie Lindow, a teacher at Country Heights Elementary School; Laura Murphy and Lisa Boarman, both teachers at Daviess County Middle School; and Jennifer Kidd and Becky Luckett of West Louisville Elementary School.

