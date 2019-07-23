Teacher Locker to Have Open House at AIS Diamond
Educators will be able to get school supplies for free at the Teacher Locker. Tuesday, Teacher Locker will have an open house at AIS Diamond for community members from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Following the open house, 23 newly hired EVSC teachers will be the first to shop for their classrooms.
Teacher Locker is a no-cost school supply resource that was created by a group of education-focused nonprofits in Evansville and Vanderburgh County.
By providing items for free, Teacher Locker reduces out-of-pocket spending for educators as they work to create a welcoming and positive learning environments for their students.
Teacher Locker is open to EVSC teachers by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Teacher Locker is closed on EVSC snow days and holidays.