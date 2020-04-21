Teacher Locker to Offer Supplies for Students

The Teacher Locker will once again be offering free school supplies for EVSC students to use as they complete their virtual learning lessons at home.

The mission of the Teacher Locker is to supply free resources for teachers, but in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has expanded its focus to temporarily serve students.

The Teacher Locker held its first student event in early April.

Volunteers with the organization handed out more than 1,000 learning packets containing notebooks, pencils in a pencil box, and a pencil sharpener.

Students in Kindergarten and 1st grade also received a box of crayons.

Supplies will be available for pick-up on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

That’s located at the Glenwood Leadership Academy at 901 Sweetser Avenue.

