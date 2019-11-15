Taylor Swift Reveals Former Label Is Blocking Her From Performing Her Old Songs

Taylor Swift may not perform at the American Music Awards and she may have to put a hold on upcoming projects including her forthcoming Netflix documentary because of her former label Big Machine Records.

The country-pop singer took to Twitter Thursday announcing to her fans of the situation. “Right now my performance at the AMA’s, the Netflix documentary and other recorded events I am planning to play until November of 2020 are a question mark,” she said in the statement.

Swift intended to perform a medley of her hits at the American Music Awards on November 24, but the men who own the music, Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta, are calling the potential performance an illegal re-recording

“Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I’m not allowed to perform my old songs on television,” she said in the statement.

Swift said in the statement Borchetta told her team that they’ll allow her to use the music only if she stopped plans to re-record copycat versions of her older songs, which Swift says she plans to do and has the legal right to, and if she tops her public trashing of the two men.

She urged her fans to pressure Borchetta and Braun into allowing her to perform her older songs. She also urged another artists being managed by Borchetta and Braun to speak out against them.

Don’t know what else to do pic.twitter.com/1uBrXwviTS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 14, 2019

