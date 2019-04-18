Taylor Co. Man Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges

A Taylor County man is behind bars on child exploitation charges. The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested 29-year-old William Edwards Wednesday as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

KSP Electronic Crime Branch launched the investigation after discovering Edwards possessing files of child exploitation online. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Edwards is currently charged with 40 counts of possession of child exploitation. Each charge is punishable by one to five years in prison.

He is lodged in the Taylor County Jail.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

