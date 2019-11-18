Tattoo Artist Customizes Shoes, Set to Donate Proceeds to EVSC Arts Programs

Arts programs in the public school systems are suffering due to poor funding and budget cuts.

However, one Evansville, Indiana artist is looking to support the increasingly underappreciated medium in his hometown, in a unique way.

Tattooist Cody Thurman, known also by his pseudonym “Lope_Originals” on Instagram, began life as an artist before he could remember.

Identifying his talent at a young age, Cody has said he feels a “responsibility to produce” art and put it out into the world.

Throughout the years, the artist known by friends simply as “Lope” began to also develop an affinity for sneakers.

Like most “sneakerheads” the pursuit of exclusivity and unique designs reign supreme.

Though it wasn’t until a year ago, the tattooist by trade, began customizing his own classic sneakers, such as the Nike Air Force Ones, Vans Sk-8 Hi and Chuck Taylors, among others.

It wouldn’t be long before other artists began to notice and fans began flocking to his IG page to get a view of the upcoming new-age cobbler.

Frustrated by the lack of opportunities provided to aspiring and developing artists in the local area schools, Cody Thurman is looking to give back to the community that helped shape him.

On Black Friday, November 27th, a collection of some of the highest-profile hip-hop artists from the region will collaborate at Bokeh Lounge in a display of artistry, fairly unprecedented in the River City.

The five participating musical acts will bend genres and dissolve individual sets, in favor of a melting pot of sonic bliss.

Simultaneously, Cody Thurman will be customizing LIVE, a pair of sneakers during the event.

Raffles tickets will be available for $3 apiece and two for $5, with the winner having the opportunity to custom design their very own pair of sneakers with @Lope_Originals.

You pick the shoe.

You pick the artwork.

Find tickets here.

ALL proceeds from the raffle will be delivered directly to one of the EVSC art programs.

This is an opportunity for individuals and artists to show support for local arts and education.

Raffle tickets will be available in presale this Sunday night and at Bokeh Lounge on Friday, November 27th during the event.

Donations of any size are accepted.

