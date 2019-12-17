Taste Tuesday: Zaps Tavern

Change…we don’t typically handle that well…

So when a Mount Vernon staple changed hands, and the new owners tore down walls, there was some concern that Zaps Tavern wasn’t going to continue to be a West Side family favorite….

But the solution for the new owner was simple — open up to families, streamline service and the kitchen, and serve simple — but really great — food.





Once a General Store, this West Side staple has new owners who have revitalized this old tavern into a restaurant dedicated to serving up what I term, “just really good food”!

The coolest thing has been when people come in now, they say, ‘Oh, when I was a kid, I used to ride my bike here on a Tuesday and we’d buy candy cigarettes or baseball cards’.

And then the older generation, you’ll have say, ‘I used to come in here and buy stuff to fix my house when it was a hardware store,’ so it’s been kind of neat to see the generations come together in this room.

Find homemade chips and appetizers like this giant pretzel on the menu, along with west side favorites like catfish, German bologna and their staple burger — solid — kept as a nod to their history, and pizza, their boneless wings and sandwiches — including their best seller — a giant tenderloin.

I don’t even order tenderloins…just not my thing…but the breading, and slightly peppery seasoning, on zaps’ tenderloin has me already calling it as one of my “Top 5 Favorite Sandwiches in the Tri-State”!

Zaps takes their locally owned status seriously…they make their own rubs and glazes, including what’s on their double bone-in pork chop — which will melt in your mouth like pork flavored butter — and they’re intent on making a difference, not just with food you wouldn’t expect at a tavern, but in their community as well.

I think, to date, we’ve had the place since February 15th, we’ve donated about $10,000 back to the community; and as a new business, it’s not always easy, but that’s one thing that we’ll always continue to do — be community oriented — because the community is what allows us to keep the doors open.

The renovations mean they now have a family room and a party room!

Plus, they cater!

The only time you’re going to be able to get this double bone-in pork chop or their 8 oz/12 oz ribeye is on Friday and Saturday nights, for $21.99 and they generally sell out!

They get their meat at Old Fashioned Butcher Shoppe, and this cut of meat is absolutely divine, everything you want out of a nice night out.

I will say that this is a really big… (Fork jumps off plate) steak.

Zaps Tavern is just 3 minutes from USI, find them at 3725 Aaint Phillips Road in Mount Vernon.

Zaps is now handicapped accessible, they have their carry-out license and weekend entertainment!

Let them know you saw that gorgeous chop, delicious steak and solid burger here on 44news, and let me know what you tried.

