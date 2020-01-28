Taste Tuesday: Yak & Yeti Himalayan Cuisine

Are you ready for a legit food-venture?

We’re traveling — via our taste-buds — to the remote region of the Himalayan Mountains for a taste of authentic Nepalese food found only at Yak & Yeti Himalayan Cuisine.

Enjoy a taste of the Himalayas…right here in Evansville at Yak & Yeti Himalayan Cuisine!





The owners of Evansville’s latest culinary destination claim that their deep love of Himalayan fare can be tasted in each bite of their fresh, healthy — and most importantly — authentic recipes that have been handed down through several generations.

If you don’t know, Nepalese dishes are a conglomeration of Asian themes; fusing together hybrid versions of Tibetan, Indian and Thai fare.

Think: dumplings, chow mein, curry and copper pots.

Yak & Yeti opened to rave reviews 3 months ago, and Facebook users rate them a 4.9 out of 5 saying things like, “unique experience”, “awesome selection” and “comfort food”.

Speaking of awesome selection, the menu is huge (!) topping out at $15.99 for Tandoori Lamb Chops, and they offer a lunch buffet 7 days a week!

It’s not a true Himalayan experience unless you try the bread, and Yak & Yeti has several different kinds including this Garlic Naan, which is stuffed with fresh ground garlic and cilantro, cooked in tandoor, and absolutely amazing!

My lips are all garlic-y and buttery, and I love it.

Under the Copper Pot section you’ll notice Chicken Biryani, cooked with fresh mint in an aromatic basmati rice in a sealed pot.

Your overall impression of this dish is going to be “fresh”!

Everything combines together in this unique flavor explosion that also, not only takes you to the Himalayas, it’s really great comfort food as well.

Under the Momo section you’ll find their dumplings.

This is a traditional Nepali Momo, which is a steamed chicken dumpling mildly spiced with ginger, garlic, onion, Himalayan spices and served with their house sauce.

Totally decadent, very soft, exactly what you would expect of a steamed dumpling.

The Chicken Tikka Makhani, roasted in tandoori and cooked in rich, creamy tomato sauce is just as amazing as it sounds!

Tender, delicious, rich…but they offer the basmati rice for $1.99, and I would definitely say that this is much better when you pair it with the rice, or even when you dip your garlic flavored naan into it.

This is their Tandoori Chicken which has been marinated, then cooked in a clay oven.

Talk about authentic!

Absolutely delicious, and for those of you that are afraid of a little food-venture and your partner kind of made you come along, this is what you’re going to want to order.

A total food-venture, right?!

Pro tip: if you’re scared of heat, don’t worry!

Everything is very mildly spiced, but if you want them to bring the heat, just ask, and they will.

Find Yak & Yeti at 815 South Green River Road, and be sure to tell them who sent you…me!

And try the lamb…did I forget to mention they have lamb?!

