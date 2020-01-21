Taste Tuesday: Which Wich

Americans have a new obsession…eating a delicious, and quick, meal between 2 slices of bread..

The artisanal sandwich is trending, and for today’s Taste Tuesday we’re sampling some portable goodness at a brand new place that promises to please!

Inside one of the fanciest gas stations you’ll ever see, is a small counter that asks, “Which wich do you want today?”





Here’s how it works: pick your protein (and bag), then fill it out and turn it in.

You can choose from the “Classics” like chicken or egg salad, the “Favorites”, seafood, vegetarian or the “Wicked” option – which is wicked because of the 5 meats and 3 cheeses stacked on it.

This system is awesome because you can shop, and get gas, while you’re waiting for your wich!

If you’re watching your weight, all of their sandwiches can be made into healthy salads or even a “lettuce-wich” (which is not only less calories, they actually cost less too).

Everything at Which Wich is house-made, from the chips to the sauces (like the signature “Which Wich sauce” – thousand island and deli mustard – so good) and shakes!

They can take any of their cakes or cookies and blend them into your shake…decadent!

I know it’s Taste Tuesday, but Which Wich has “Wicked Wednesdays”, where you can grab any wickedly loaded wich for just five dollars.

Bonus, Which Wich caters, so you can impress your friends without lifting a finger.

I love how they come in these bags, it’s almost like Christmas!

It’s beginning to smell a lot like Which Wich…that’s enough of that.

Go exotic with their Banh Mi!

The pulled pork is so tender, perfectly spiced with a little bit of a kick — which is what you expect from a Banh Mi sandwich — plus you have the really great, fresh, crispy pickled carrots and cucumbers on that soft baguette…that is a winner!

Customers rave about their Rueben on rye.

The bread is perfectly toasted, the meat is stacked so thick and shaved so thinly!

The sauerkraut has the perfect amount of tang, not overpowering, and the thousand island dressing that they make in house puts it all together in a blend of absolute deliciousness.

I don’t know why someone hasn’t come up with a “Brunch-wich” before, but this sandwich?

I have to say, my initial reaction was…cursing…out loud…but in a good way because this thing is stupid good!

You’re going to need friends to help you finish this sandwich, or else you can just put it away and have brunch and dinner.

Salivating for a sandwich now?

Find Which Wich at 5401 East Lloyd Expressway, it’s inside of the Crossroads IGA.

Don’t forget about “Wicked Wednesdays”, and download their app to earn points toward free food.

Tell them you heard about them here on 44News This Morning…and tell me what you tried!

See more of our amazing area on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville.

And check out what’s happening on the city calendar before you head out for some fun!

Comments

comments