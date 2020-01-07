Taste Tuesday: Top 5 Places for Pasta

No matter the shape, flavor or quantity, there’s no denying that pasta is a universally beloved dish, and one that seems endless in its varieties and uses.

With 4 years of Taste Tuesdays under our belts (literally), and a new year beginning, it’s time to give you our favorite go-to places for saucy, cheesy, garlicky goodness.

It wouldn’t be a “Top 5” without Franco’s!

Originally from Sicily, Franco has been bringing authentic flavor to Evansville for almost 40 years.





Perfectly spiced, the lasagna (which I lovingly refer to as “lasagna soup”) is a foodie favorite with layers of saucy, cheesy goodness and a delicious Parmesan crust.

The Rigatoni Carbonara is delightful — with baked cheese on top, you’ll have to pierce through that cheese to release the bacon, garlic and mushroom aroma into the air…before you bite.

When you hear the name “MaryScott’s Kitchen”, you don’t automatically think of pasta. They’re known for their burgers (also a “Top 5”).

But you should.

Chef Alicia is the “Queen of Fresh”, lovingly crafting each dish individually with fresh — never frozen — ingredients.

They butcher in-house, and their pasta specials are to die for!

If you love Angelo’s on Main, you’ll feel the same way about “Little Angelo’s” in Newburgh.

While the menu is smaller, lunch-goers will appreciate the $8.50 special that includes pasta, salad, their buttery garlic knots and a drink.

Their lasagna is a flawless combination of layers packed with sauce and cheese.

The Carbonara and Chicken Marsala never miss.

I don’t normally order scallops, but here they are a “must have”!

Down a small country lane, sits a winery known for their French chef and his impeccable entrees with perfect al dente pasta.

Farmer & Frenchman’s spaghetti boasts a light, fresh sauce unlike any you’ve ever tasted, and the baked ziti is crusted over — fresh out of the oven — with a delicious, hearty red sauce.

And since it is a winery, you know they’ll have the perfect bottle to pair with your splendid supper.

Last, but never least, Sauced is a pasta lover’s heaven!

Chef Scott Schymik is the “Sauce Boss”.

Foodies love the “Red and White”, featuring fried chicken. (!)

But I recommend not even looking at the menu — especially if the special is some sort of pasta — you won’t regret it.

Are you a pasta lover like me?

Get these places on your ” to try for 20-20″ list!

Keep in mind, these are all locally owned restaurants, so not only will you have a delicious meal, you’ll be starting the year by supporting local.

