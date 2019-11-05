Taste Tuesday: Sidewalk Cafe

Every Tuesday we encourage you to eat local…and this Tuesday we want you to cross a bridge to discover a simple — yet delicious — menu that will please even the pickiest eaters…but also, the sights and smells of this place will make you feel right at home the second you walk in the door.

Follow the sidewalk to your favorite café…

We have a story about the sign… You see that number up there? That is not our number.

But our fear is…if we change it, we won’t be busy!

Sidewalk Café is all about keeping it simple with a classic breakfast menu, perfect for early risers, and a lunch menu featuring soups, salads, sandwiches and homemade sides — all for less than $7.

In fact, on this page, they’re all under $5.





Want to share some Sidewalk Café love with the office — or family?

Buy soups by the gallon or any side item by the pound…or grab a whole pie.

You notice right when you walk in the door, all the pictures on the wall and the comforting feeling that you get — aside from the delicious smell —

Guess what?

It’s “a family affair” here at Sidewalk Café.

We wanted this to be like a family kitchen. You’re coming into our kitchen and sitting down to eat with us, so our kids and grandkids are all featured up there.

We wanted the ‘open kitchen’ concept, so we could communicate with our friends and family.

You know how they say ‘you can have your cake and eat it too’?

Sidewalk Café is about to unveil their new fall dessert menu…including coconut cake and apple cake!

This is their “Italian roast beef” with and provolone cheese and au jus, served on ciabatta bread.

It’s only $4.75!

To dip, or not to dip?

That is the question.

The roast beef melted in my mouth!

It does not need the au jus sauce, but the au jus sauce kind of kicks it up a notch.

And the soft, fluffy, doughy ciabatta bread is the perfect complement to that amazing Italian beef!

Their tomato basil turkey wrap is also only $4.75, it’s got turkey, bacon (which they bake in the oven), lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese and a balsamic vinaigrette.

And look, at $4.75, I mean — you’re getting your money’s worth here!

It’s perfect when you just need a quick lunch; you don’t want something that’s going to sit on your stomach because you still have a lot of things to do in front of you, but you still want to feel like you had something really good and really tasty…that’s it.

I can’t decide if I’m Oprah or Marie Antoinette…

I could either be like, “Let them eat cake!”, (please, eat all of this cake so I don’t) or I could just be like, “You get a cake, you get a cake and you get a cake,’…save me from myself, please.

Thank you.

How’s this for a resounding dessert endorsement?

I don’t like cake, not even on my birthday, and their apple cake? …

Fire!

November 23rd, they’ll be making their “famous” burgoo by the gallon to raise money for boys and girls club memberships, click here to see the event.

Find Sidewalk Café right across the bridge in Henderson at 228 Second Street.

Tell them you heard about them here, and tag me in your lunch (or breakfast) photos.

See more of our amazing area on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville.

And check out what’s happening on the city calendar before you head out for some fun!

Comments

comments