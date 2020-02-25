Taste Tuesday: Siciliano Subs

Every week we scour the Tri-State for the best tasting fare from a locally-owned restaurant, and this week is no different, but…

We tend to concentrate on the unique and exotic, so when we found a sub shop that promises simple, stripped down sandwiches with a southern flair– we decided it was time for all of us to check out the latest restaurant to open on historic West Franklin Street — Siciliano Subs.





What happens when you move back to the Tri-State to raise a family, but you’re missing your favorite Fort Lauderdale subs?

Open your own sub shop with “slice as you go” meats and cheeses, Louisiana style chips and an every day menu that’s simple, but packed with freshness and flavor.

Siciliano Subs opened on West Franklin and were an instant hit with their “Boar’s Head” meats and cheeses, and an owner who knows how to serve up a real Cuban.

Seriously, they sell about 20 of these a day.

Here’s where this simple spot gets “sneaky”…they have a secret menu!

We have our regular menu, it’s items you can find every day, every time you come in.

Then we have a secret menu…I like to play with food, so you never know what I’m going to come up with or what subs I’m going to have throughout the week, or soups for that matter!

I do a soup of the day everything’s from scratch, and yeah, it’s fun.

It’s so secret that they only post about it on Facebook…exclusive!

And when the secret item is sold out for the day?

It’s sold out, so don’t be late for lunch.

Their signature sandwich, The Siciliano is probably the heftiest sandwich I’ve ever picked up in my life!

I could work out with this.

I feel like if there ever was a time to have a knife and fork for a sandwich, this is it, definitely.

A little sweet, a little salty, but your overall impression is going to be super-super fresh, and again, huge!

This is going to totally fill you up.

Their “Godfather” is ham, turkey, roast beef, and same story as The Siciliano, it’s going to be absolutely enormous!

Seriously, I think it might weigh more than the other sandwich did.

This is just $9?

Heavy!

Does it make more sense when I put it up to my face, and you can see exactly…like look, this is half my arm.

The things about fresh food, and using freshly cut meats and cheeses, is you can tell the difference.

This is absolutely one of the most fabulous things I have ever had, and it’s a sandwich!

People keep walking up going, “try the Cuban, try the Cuban,” I’m like I think we have to try the Cuban, and look how pretty this is!

Oh, now somebody lived in Florida!

Because that is a Cuban.

That is exactly how a Cuban is supposed to taste.

Someone tell Bill Murray that we saved a seat for him.

Hungry for a sandwich stacked high?

Find Siciliano Subs at 2021 West Franklin Street, and tell them we sent you.

Don’t forget to check out what the secret item of the day is, and pro tip?

Order the whole, which works out cheaper, and they layer it in a way that it will stand up to an overnight stay in the fridge without getting soggy!

