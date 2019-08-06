Taste Tuesday: The Lobo Lounge

It’s #TasteTuesday, and this week we’re headed somewhere we’ve actually been to before, but now…new ownership, new name, new menu…but the same great patio and even better food!

There’s a reason why so many of your friends are talking about The Lobo Lounge.

I love the atmosphere here!





It’s sort of like motorcycle mania meets rock and roll…

It’s like this whole “Americana” vibe, and of course, they have the food to match.

I love the little touches like just being able to simply charge your phone at the bar!

The most expensive thing on the menu is $9.99, excluding the “Mother Load of Wings”, or if you get a specialty pizza like this.

Welcome to their “Taco Pizza”, covered in a layer of Ranch and regular Doritos…I like that!

It’s not on the menu, and do you see I had to put my whole hand underneath it, just to be able to balance all of the many layers of taco pizza flavor.

Definitely a taco on a pizza, and I love that!



Dripping with cheese, and whatever the sauce is?

It is delicious.

Look at how fresh the vegetables are…the onion crunched right in my mouth…and the crust is paper thin!

That’s why I had to get my hand underneath it.

One of my favorite pizzas so far.

I love how everything on the menu, or almost everything, says “Lobo” in front of it!

Man, that’s a lot of Lobo…or branding, you guys are smart.

Now I judged these guys at Evansville Wing Fest, and their Salt and Vinegar Wings won — not only “People’s Choice” — but also “Most Unique”.

They look beautiful and they smell beautiful.

So juicy, and intense!

It’s almost like, you know garlic-parmesan encrusted wings?

Except for saltier, tangy-er, very interesting, not anything that I would expect from a wing at all!

My mouth is very happy, but also very surprised and my brain is not sure how to process it…except to say it’s really good!

And a pretty good size.

They also have a 3-way liquor license, and they do deliver!

This is their strom…it’s a Texas Stromboli, and that is my favorite.

And right away, I can see little tiny pieces of Grippos!

Oh my gosh!

The banana peppers, along with the sauce…it’s a smoky-sweet sauce, but it does have a little bit of heat with the banana peppers; but not a lot, so you’re not gonna be one of those people that’s like, “Ooh, this is so hot!”

Just the right amount of great barbecue flavor.

I gotta do one more bite…that soft, and yet crispy bun?

That’s got to be why they call it “Lobo Lounge”, because you’re gonna wolf it down…that was a terrible pun.

The Lobo Lounge is also known for their awesome patio, complete with a sand volleyball court!

Find them at 1200 Edgar Street in Evansville.

They feature some of the best blues musicians around every weekend.

When you go…tell them you saw it here on 44News, and tell me about your visit on my 44News Facebook page.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments