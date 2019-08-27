Taste Tuesday: Dee’s Diner

If you’re a true foodie, you love it all — the creative, the simple, fancy fare and straight up diner delicious-ness.

For this week’s Taste Tuesday we’re headed to a slice of Midwest Americana that’s been filling bellies, and making mouths water for over a decade!

This place is the perfect throwback!





It’s just hitting the spot when all you want is some really great, old-fashioned diner food.

Have you ever seen a pancake bigger than your head?

They have to deliver these in pizza boxes!

They’ve got daily specials, and speaking of Delivering — they do deliver with “Waitr”.

They’re known for their handmade cobblers and cakes.

The most expensive thing on the menu Is a $16 T-bone, is that crazy?

Everything else is under $10.

Where do you start on something like this?

Should I just fold it up like a burrito and try to eat it like that?

No, that’s not gonna work.

It’s way too big!

This is nice and fluffy, and I can already see the little bubbles in it, so it’s going to be really light and airy.

And it is!

Oooh!

I love the strawberries and the cream on there.

The strawberries got me like right here, and no wonder it’s tart and tastes so fresh, because they make it right here in house.

This is the “Trucker’s Omelette”, and for just $8.75 you get ham, green peppers, fresh tomatoes, sautéed onions, then the hash browns, all covered in American cheese.

There’s no way you could pick this up, this is less egg and really all “stuff”…which is exactly how I like my omelette.

The egg doesn’t even want to hold it all in, it’s all trying to escape!

I love the country ham!

The egg — it still has the egg omelette flavor that you want in an omelette, even though you want it packed full of stuff.

You can still taste the egg, the “stuff” doesn’t detract; and you can tell that whoever put this out on the skillet is an omelette master because all of the vegetables, while slightly softened — they’ve been sweated down just a little bit– they still have just a nice bit of crunch to kind of go along with the soft egg and the soft ham and give you just a little bit more of a good mouth-feel.

Is that why they call it a Trucker’s Omelette, because it takes 5 truckers to eat it?

I feel like the theme of this diner, aside from really great, classic, homemade American food, is also portions for days!

It’s not any hamburger, it is their “Quarter Pounder Club”, so it’s like a quarter pounder burger but with a club sandwich mixed in.

Enormous.

Like, I almost can’t get my hands around this “tiny” piece, and I’m dropping stuff everywhere.

If you’re like me and you love a good hamburger, but it has to have just the right seasoning; and it’s not you hand-patting it, not them putting something on it, it’s the seasoning that comes from cooking it on the same stove, the same grill for almost 10 years!

That’s what you have right here.

This is “now and later” food.

You’re going to eat some now, and you’re going to eat some later, and probably even later…and probably more even later.

Craving some delicious diner fare?

Find Dee’s at 1362 East 4th street in Owensboro!

Joey Chestnut downed several plates of those pancakes while he was there, I didn’t even get through a quarter of one.

When you go, keep in mind that they’re only open from 5 am until 2 pm, tell them you saw it here, and tag me in your food photos!

