Taste Tuesday: The Crème Coffee House

Coffee shops are popping up all over the place, but one has been a staple in Owensboro for years— and not just for their delicious brew, but also because of their eclectic vibe, event nights, and of course their food.

This week’s #TasteTuesday has us heading to The Crème Coffee House.

If you’ve never heard of The Crème, they’re known for their extensive coffee and drink selection, with an eclectic atmosphere and laid back vibe…don’t you love these chairs, right…The Crème is the perfect place to wind down.





They’ve got soups, sandwiches and desserts and — I don’t know if you remember — but you can get your picture printed on a latte!

On Mondays.

This is their “Chicken Pot Pie Soup”, and when I first walked in, I heard someone chanting, “Get the soup, get the soup, get the soup,” so I’m like, “Okay, I’ll get the soup”.

And it looks absolutely amazing, just cram packed with all kinds of things!

I think there’s more “stuff” in here than there actually is soup.

Which is not a bad thing.

That chicken is amazing!

It tastes just like chicken pot pie without the biscuit crust, which I can forego the biscuit crust all day long.

The vegetables are super soft, even though the peas have a little tiny bit of a crisp.

I know it’s not fall yet, but this is making me wish it was fall, so I would have an excuse to order this every day.

Y’all know how much I love breakfast, and this is their “Smother Sunrise”.

I like that!

It’s kind of a play on Smothers park, and a play on “smother” because it’s got cheese all in it.

How very punny.

Everything on the menu is less than $10, and this breakfast sandwich is sitting at under $5, and do you see how big this is compared to my hands?

I don’t usually eat breakfast, because I get up so early in the morning — so I eat after work — this would be the perfect place to go to get that mid-day breakfast feel/vibe.

You know, when you just have to have breakfast?

Hitting the spot.

This is their “Bomb Diggity”, I love the name of their things, it’s turkey, ham and provolone.

I heard that when you order it they say — wait for it–

Ashley: You are!

Gretchin: Get it?

You are the bomb diggity.

Did you see how big this was before I smushed it down, this gorgeous pretzel bun?

So pretty!

And look, the vegetables are super fresh!

I’ve got some spring mix here and a big, thick, juicy tomato.

I don’t know how I’m going to get a bite of this thing.

That’s everything you want out of a sandwich!

You’ve got a ton of meat on here, so you’re not gonna go back to work hungry, but you get some vegetables so you feel like you’re being healthy.

And it all just melds together in such a perfect flavor with this mustard and the fresh vegetables.

I cannot say enough about this meat!

This is like deli meat and deli cheese.

This isn’t something they just picked up at Wal-Mart.

Do you know how to say “nanu nanu”?

It doesn’t matter because I’m going to eat you anyway.

Find The Crème Coffee House at 109 East 2nd Street in Owensboro.

They have trivia on Tuesday nights and open mic on Wednesdays.

When you go, let them know you saw it here on 44News, and let me know what you thought!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments