Taste Tuesday: Comfort Food Favorites

We are switching things up for this week’s Taste Tuesday — instead of just one restaurant, we’re hitting up our favorites that are known for their comfort food…guaranteed to make for excellent Instagram pics and to put you into that perfect food coma.

We all know that the Hadi Shriners selflessly serve their community, bring the circus to town, and throw one heck of a week long party, but did you know that their temple here in Evansville is notorious among its members for the down home comfort fare?





And you don’t have to be a member to sample their buffet, or try the specials on Mondays and Tuesdays.

I call The Red Fez “casual cooking on a higher level”.

People rave about their fried chicken, and it is good (SO GOOD), but the sides are where it’s at.

Oooh, creamy delicious!

I could just eat the sides, just mash them all on a sandwich like you do at Thanksgiving.

With simply delectable Southern comfort dishes like shrimp po boys, the Be Still Manhattan, Nashville Chicken and Waffles and Slow Smoked Brisket Mac and Cheese…even if you’re not from the South, you’ll feel right at home at Hometown Roots.

What’s more Southern (and comforting) than deep fried pimiento cheese or true Mississippi catfish, so flaky and tender with a quick hit if heat?

But guests rave about the meatloaf…and this isn’t just any meatloaf.

We use 50% pork, 50% beef, our beef comes from ‘Beef and Bacon’. We use a whole muscle grind on that, so the fat content is kind of minimal.

Mmm, I would never walk into a restaurant and order meatloaf, and I would definitely order this.

You can’t beat that!

I’m telling you, that is like if your grandma was trying to outdo the other grandmas at Sunday Potluck…except for she’s a gourmet chef.

She was like, “Boom. Meatloaf.”

Then there’s Bangie’s Café…ever heard of it?

Bangie’s is a small family owned restaurant that serves breakfast and lunch like your grandma used to make, along with the fastest and friendliest service.

You’re going to feel right at home when you visit, and when your plate arrives.

The priciest thing on the menu is les than eight dollars, so while you might pop a button on your pants, you won’t break the bank.

Nothing could be more comforting than roast beef, right?

How do you make roast beef even more comforting?

It’s a Southern thing, just pour gravy all over it!

Right?

That tastes like it has been cooking for hours and hours and hours.

Nothing fancy, just great comfort food to warm your belly and put you in the perfect food coma.

Hungry for some down-home cooking?

Make sure you let me know when you go, tag me in your food snaps, and tell me how much you loved these choices.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

