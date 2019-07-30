Taste Tuesday: Catfish Willy’s

From the day it opened, we’ve been hearing about Catfish Willy’s Seafood & Crab Shack on Evansville’s East Side.

People rave about their seafood, which is kind of surprising–considering where we live…

So, for this week’s Taste Tuesday, we’re checking it out to see if they live up to the online hype.





I was already excited to try this place, it’s only been around since November, they were in Owensboro for 7 years.

I walked in the door, and I was like, “Oh my gosh, this atmosphere is legit!”

I feel like I’m on vacation at a beach and sitting in a local crab shack, and I’ve been told that this is as close to Louisiana as I’m gonna get.

It’s almost like Mardi Gras year round–they’ve got boils, fresh shucked oysters, frog legs and…the piece de resistance…Gator Fries!

Actual gator on these loaded fries.

Smells absolutely delicious, and spicy, but I love spicy.

So tender and good…and not too spicy!

It smells spicy, and it’s got kind of a tiny kick on the tip of your tongue–just a little bit of spice and then it’s gone.

But that gator is juicy and tender, and who would have ever thought to put it on fries?!

This is a new item, something that’s not quite on the menu, their “Sizzling Skillet” with “Flame Sauce”.

All of their sauces, all of their seasonings are made in house, and they’d have to be, because where in the world are you going to buy anything that tastes like Louisiana?

Seriously, smell-o-vision needs to be a thing because if you just smelled this smell, you would be like, “Oh, that’s vacation smell.”

That is so dang good!



This chicken is seasoned to perfection…it is not dry at all…it is so tender, so juicy, and it still has that great kick to it; but not flaming hot, just a little bit of that Cajun/Louisiana spice.

To add to that beachy vacation feel, they also have specialty cocktails–like, i don’t even know what this is, but it is cold, frozen, delicious…perfect to get that “Flame Sauce” off your tongue.

Looking over the menu I can see that if it wasn’t “market price” or specialty items, the most expensive thing on the menu is $14.99, but they are known for their “Boils”.

Pretty crab–so flaky and soft!

We’ve got potatoes, sausage, shrimp, corn…

Look how much crab meat you get!

Wooh!

I’m going to need all these paper towels for the forehead sweat.

It’s not a 3 alarm fire but you definitely know that…did you hear me get choked up?

You can definitely tell that there is some spice up in here!

And the mess just adds to that vacation feel.

The crab is cooked to perfection, you’ve got a big hunk of corn–look at that–just dripping with that “Flame Sauce” goodness…

Y’all are gonna have to go because I’m about to make a mess for real.

As you can see, I was pleasantly surprised!

And just between us, I slurped all the sauce off of the corn before I ate it, and I caught my photog drinking it from the steam bag…that’s how good it is.

Find Catfish Willy’s at 5724 East Virginia Street in Evansville.

